India Palace 08
Buy Now

Garlic naan is offered at India Palace in Provo on Tuesday, July 28, 2015. SAMMY JO HESTER, The Daily Herald

India Palace is another local Indian restaurant serving up dishes of garlic naan. This eatery's menu also includes a Garlic Chili Naan dish for lovers of spicy food.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!