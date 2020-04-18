India Palace Apr 18, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Garlic naan is offered at India Palace in Provo on Tuesday, July 28, 2015. SAMMY JO HESTER, The Daily Herald Sammy Jo Hester India Palace is another local Indian restaurant serving up dishes of garlic naan. This eatery's menu also includes a Garlic Chili Naan dish for lovers of spicy food. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Naan Garlic Food India Palace Chili Dish Menu Lover See what people are talking about at The Community Table!