The haunting opening track to Side II of “Madman Across the Water,” “Indian Sunset” starts slow before reaching its eventual crescendo as it tells of the demise of a Native American warrior. Another in a litany of storytelling clinics by lyricist Taupin, I once had Jack Blades of Night Ranger sing a line or two of the song to me during a phone interview as we were discussing our shared love of this album. I do not believe I’ve ever seen it performed live before, and its current treatment is as a powerful duet featuring just John and percussionist Cooper in a magnificent eight-minute opus.