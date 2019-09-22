Beer kegs

Don't even think about tapping a keg in Utah. Beer containers this big are strictly banned.

This may seem like a really specific law, but think of what alcoholic containers are larger than two liters. That’s right, kegs. This is often referred to as the keg law and is a major source of contention with the Utah DABC. Unless you’re a distributor or wholesaler, stick with the bottles.

