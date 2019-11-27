Taste some edible Christmas creations at local bakeries. These offerings are seasonal and availability varies by date.
Seasonal Cravings Alisha’s Cupcakes
Try Cravings Alisha’s Cupcakes’ festive seasonal flavors like White Chocolate Christmas, Hot Chocolate, Snickerdoodle (Christmas) and Chocolate Orange. You can even pick up a Chocolate Reindeer cupcake.
Location: 93 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove
Gingerbread Cookies at Provo Bakery
Each year in the month of December, Provo Bakery has gingerbread man cookies, in both full and mini size.
They also serve seasonal specials like Christmas-shaped sugar cookies, Ho, Ho, Ho Doughnuts and Eggnog Cake Doughnuts.
Location: 190 E. 100 North, Provo
Peppermint or Eggnog shakes at JCWs
Utah County residents can get in the holiday season with eggnog- and mint-flavored shakes at JCWs.
Locations: 580 E. State Road, American Fork; 3605 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi; 396 W. 2230 North, Provo
Holiday breads at Kneaders Bakery
Kneaders serves several holiday specials, including holiday sweet breads — pumpkin, triple chocolate and cranberry orange.
Locations: 531 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork; 295 W. 1230 North, Provo; 4833 Edgewood Dr. #200, Provo; 1960 N. State St; 1484 Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs; 1384 S.R.-92, Lehi
Chip Cookies
Enjoy a warm box of Chip Cookies delivered at your doorstep for a late-night snack. Though this December’s Chip of the Month has not yet been announced, last December’s took on a holiday theme with Peppermint Joe Joe Chip, and in 2017, the company released Peppermint Chip.
Locations: 159 W. 500 North, Provo, and 356 N. 750 West D-15, American Fork
Crumbl Cookies
The cookie flavors at Crumbl change each week, but last year’s December lineup included cookies like Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Bark.
Locations: 586 N. 900 West, American Fork; 1820 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi; 677 N. State St., Lindon; 160 E. University Parkway, Orem; 152 W. 1230 North, Provo; 24 Pioneer Crossing, Saratoga Springs; 330 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Santa Sno-Cone at Bahama Bucks
Each holiday season, Bahama Bucks releases special seasonal sno-cone flavors like Candy Cane and Santa (don’t worry, its just cherry flavored with a dollop of whipped cream on top).
Location: 2265 N. University Parkway, Provo
Seasonal ice cream at Rockwell’s
In the past few years, Rockwell has served seasonal flavors of its ice cream, including Peppermint Oreo. It also served Plain Peppermint, Gingerbread, Egg Nog, White Christmas Crack and White Chocolate Cranberry.
Location: 43 N. University Ave., Provo