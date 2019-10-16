From hard vowels and diphthongs, we come to hard consonants. Though an exact reason is hard to draw, ink simply is easier to say than ing.
In a sentence: I like bikink, hikink, and swimmink.
From hard vowels and diphthongs, we come to hard consonants. Though an exact reason is hard to draw, ink simply is easier to say than ing.
In a sentence: I like bikink, hikink, and swimmink.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.