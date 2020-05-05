I have a wonderful 80-year-old mother. We have an amazing 87-year-old friend who has been teaching my mother piano lessons for the last year and a half. Our piano teacher friend, let’s call her Jan, will often tell me how wonderfully my mom is progressing on the piano. Mom will say, “I don’t know whether to believe her or not because she is always so nice.” All I can say to that is, “True.”
Well, the coronavirus pandemic struck and mom did not know what to do about piano lessons. At first she would go over to Jan’s house to continue the lessons, but eventually all of the adult children of these two women said, “No more. You have to stay home.” But you gotta love older folks who have lived through a thing or two. They are ingenious.
Last night, my mom described her most recent piano lesson. Here’s how it went down:
Mom described the setting: “I called Jan on FaceTime.” (Except my mom usually calls it Facebook. I know what she means) “I propped my phone up between two back keys on the piano on the right hand side. That way Jan can see my hands and the notes I play.”
Jan calls out: “Kay, Kay, what are you playing? That doesn’t look or sound at all like page 76.”
Mom picks up her phone and flips it around to show Jan the music. Oops. It’s not page 76. Then it’s time to resituate the phone between the two black keys to show off Mom’s ability to play scales. (Mom doesn’t know these exercises are called scales, but she moves her fingers through the air as she talks so I know what she is talking about.)
Jan: “That’s wonderful, Kay. Now it’s time to move on to something else.”
I wonder how long my mom has been practicing her “C” scales. I only know Mom is practicing “C” scales because of her next comment.
Mom: “Now it’s much harder to use the black keys, AND Jan makes me practice the left-hand notes with my right hand and the right-hand notes with my left hand.”
This exercise makes me marvel at the teaching ability of Jan. I can’t think of a better brain exercise for anyone. When Jan taught me how to use the pedals on an organ, using only one octave of pedals but two octaves of written music, I realized she was making me use brain cells I had never used. What a brilliant strategy to help people think! (I know most of you don’t play the organ. You might compare this to patting your head while rubbing your tummy and saying the alphabet backward at the same time.)
Next, I hear about ending the lesson.
Mom: “Now, when we finished the lesson I told Jan I would hang up, so I pushed the button on the side of my phone.”
A few minutes later.
Jan: “Kay, Kay I can still hear you talking. Are we still on the lesson?”
Mom: “Oh, OK, I’ll hang up again.”
A few minutes later.
Jan: “Kay, Kay I can still hear you talking. I’ll try to hang up this time.”
After about 10 minutes, my mom can finally use her cellphone to make another call.
Today, I taught my mom how to end a FaceTime call. She told me, “I already know how to hang up on Facebook because I always do it when I’m on Facebook with your grandchildren.” I explained that the kids are ending the call for her because they know how to do it. But now my mom knows how to do it, too.
I still have much to learn from my parents’ generation. They keep on going. They keep trying. They keep learning challenging things. They laugh. They love. They know everything will all work out all right. They will even be able to end the phone call and start a new one.