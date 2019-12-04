It may not surprise you based on the name, but Insomnia Cookies delivers cookies late into the night. Their flavors include Chocolate Chunk, Classic with M&Ms, Double Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Mint, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar and White Chocolate Macadamia.
Insomnia is offering a free traditional cookie on National Cookie Day, no purchase necessary.
Unique cookie to try: White Chocolate Macadamia
Location: 62 W. Bulldog Blvd., Provo
Delivery area in Utah County: BYU, UVU and the surrounding area