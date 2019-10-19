BYU vs. Idaho State

BYU fans watch the game despite the rain and snow during the first half against Idaho State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. JAMES ROH/Daily Herald

BYU is just 1-2 at home this season, so that might not be a huge advantage. The late start with the weather forecast looking cold and rainy might also impact the game. It also might make turnovers and miscues more prevalent.

Edge: Even

 

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!