BYU is coming off a big win and a bye week, while USU is looking to bounce back from a tough loss. The Cougars are plus-6 in turnover margin this year, something that has been a huge factor in the last few matchups between these two teams.
Edge: BYU
BYU is coming off a big win and a bye week, while USU is looking to bounce back from a tough loss. The Cougars are plus-6 in turnover margin this year, something that has been a huge factor in the last few matchups between these two teams.
Edge: BYU
Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.