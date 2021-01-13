Babies Araya Dyches and Quinn Christensen were both born on New Year’s Day 2021. Sanpete Hospital chose to celebrate both babies. “It has been more than a decade since we have had two babies born on New Year’s Day at Sanpete Valley Hospital, as a rural hospital, we definitely think that is worth celebrating,” states Suzy Zahler, OB nurse manager.
Araya Dyches was born at 3:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 18.5 inches long. The Dyches reside in Spring City. Quinn Christensen was born at 8:07 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 15.4 ounces and 19.75 inches long. The Christensen’s reside in Manti. The delivering physician for baby Araya was Eileen Jackson, MD. Delivering physician for baby Quinn was OB-GYN Eric Jones, DO.
“She was a fun surprise New Year’s baby,” stated Araya’s mom. “She arrived a little earlier than planned and was a good delivery.” Quinn’s parents, Jessi and Trevan, shared “The staff who helped us were amazing. Shalise and Laura, along with our patient care tech McKenna, went above the bar to give us the comfort we needed and to help the process of bringing our little Quinn into the world. Because of the pandemic, we had no family or friends to support us, but having such an amazing staff, really made the difference. We are grateful for this little miracle of ours. There were unknown complications throughout the whole pregnancy and even after delivery, but it all worked out and we are so grateful to have such an amazing staff to share and guide us through this special time! We love you!”
Although Araya and Quinn are the first new arrivals at the hospital in 2021, approximately 124 babies were born at Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital in 2020.