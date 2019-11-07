2. The BYU defense stuck to its ‘rush-3’ approach for much of the game and surrendered 521 yards to the Aggies — but only gave up 14 points. What should Cougar fans take away from that performance?
DICKSON: It’s easy for fans to say that the rush 3 approach doesn’t produce much pressure. What I believe is that the coaching staff had to develop its young corners and linebackers to the point where they felt they could send blitzes more often. Remember, Zayne Anderson was the Cougars most experienced linebacker and he played in only four games because of injury. BYU has been without two experienced corners in Troy Warner and Chris Wilcox the entire season. Now that the young corners and linebackers have more experience, the coaches have started to be more aggressive with its defensive play calls and it has paid off.
LLOYD: I’m not sure if I agree with the logic or not but BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki explained Tuesday that the Cougars have been using the drop-8 approach to minimize the chances of getting beat deep while also limiting the damage that can be done with quick throws. That worked against Utah State and USC earlier this year, but at other times it has been exposed by good running backs. BYU has brought four or five guys at times with occasional success but for the most part the approach is that the Cougars are going to make opponents make really good plays. If BYU’s run defense is improving at the rate we saw against Boise State and Utah State, I expect the scheme will continue to be fairly effective.