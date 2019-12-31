An undercover operation targeting child sexual predators in Utah County resulted in 13 arrests and nearly four dozen felony charges in May.
To catch predators online on social media apps, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC, teamed up with the Provo Police Department and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
The operation lasted one week from May 13 to 17, and officials said the men were reportedly actively and aggressively trying to initiate sexual contact with children.