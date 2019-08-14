Though maybe tangentially, the popular phrase “it takes a village to raise a child” actually applies pretty handily to the process of creation for Evermore. To make his dream a reality, Bretschneider enlisted top talent from across the entertainment industry, including veteran Disney Imagineer Josh Shipley, who serves as Evermore’s Chief Creative Officer.
According to Shipley, beyond the highly talented and qualified staff creating costumes, mastering makeup and assisting in character creation, part of the village behind raising Evermore is the sheer number of actors who are on the frontlines of the experience. Though some have multiple responsibilities in the studio and take on dual roles, a busy night can bring 54 different characters to the park for guests to interact with, with over 40 part-time actors cast to perform at Evermore.