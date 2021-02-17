Pregnancy nesting has officially set in. All those household cleaning and organizing projects are consuming my brain these days as I realize I only have a couple months before I won’t have any time or energy for anything other than taking care of my little boys. So, with my guest room checked off my list, it’s now time to move onto the next room. The laundry room.
With an increase in laundry coming our way, it’s time to better organize our laundry room and make the daily chore more streamlined and efficient. It was bad enough with teenagers’ clothes scattered about, but now we’ll have baskets of baby clothes to launder.
Sadly, my laundry room is pretty small, so I thought it time for some inspiration for a room makeover. Here are a few favorite ideas. For more, log on to our Laundry Solutions Pinterest board.
Making space
Even though we’ve been in this house for five years, my laundry room is sort of a blank canvas. With nothing attached to the walls, I have plenty of space for overhead cabinets, shelves, cubbies and more. I’m eager to hit up the Container Store or even IKEA for some organizational inspiration. Installing a countertop, too, would be a great way to create a folding station while also preventing clothes from falling behind the washer and dryer.
I love the idea of getting rid of the ugly boxes and packages of detergents, dryer sheets and fabric softener. That’s where large glass jars with lids and wire or wicker baskets, become a great, and even pretty, alternative. Putting those on shelves, clearly out of a baby’s reach, is a great idea, too. Dedicating a specific area for laundry baskets and sorting, too, is a top priority. Don’t forget to hang a curtain rod, filled with empty hangers. No more excuses for wrinkled clothes.
Repurposed ideas
Get creative when remodeling your laundry room by taking inspiration from other parts of your home. Repurposing common items can be fun and cost effective. Did you recently remodel your kitchen and still have the shelves or countertops? Go ahead and spruce them up with a fresh coat of paint or stain and hang them above your washer and dryer. Need a drying rack? Hang the old baby safety gate or crib mattress spring to the ceiling.
Since I don’t really have a linen closet, I’ve taken an old wire storage rack and transformed it into a makeshift linen closet. I store all the excess towels, bed linens and even overflow bathroom supplies there. An easy and handy solution for our small space. An old over-the-door shoe rack, too, makes a great storage space for all the household cleaning supplies. I’ll just need to make sure everything is baby-proofed.
Luxe laundry
No one loves the chore of laundry. To make the task a bit more bearable, try making the laundry room one of the best rooms in the house. Simply add a little luxury decor to the typically very utilitarian room. After wandering dozens of Parade homes over the years, I know just how easily a laundry room can become a beautiful, inviting room with just a few simple pieces of decor, classy tile work or even a bit of vibrant wallpaper.
Take off that old door, or get rid of the bi-fold doors and replace with a trendy sliding barn door. Refresh the walls with a coat of bright, happy paint or even create an accent wall with old barn wood. Lighting, too, can always brighten up a dreary laundry room. Why not splurge on a fun chandelier? Classy drawer pulls, colorful tile back splash and accent rugs will all help make laundry day less tedious.
— Jennifer Durrant