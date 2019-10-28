J: Joe's Café 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buy Now The French Toast Combo plate with Texas sausage and scrambled eggs at Joe's Cafe in Orem. Daily Herald No, this isn’t your typical café. The Joe of Joe’s café is, as many say, the most welcoming and friendly person in the restaurant business. So more than just your sunny-side eggs will light up your day. Location: 1126 S State St. Read the restaurant's review here. Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table!