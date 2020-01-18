The new Children and Youth program, replacing Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Primary Activity Days and Mutual programs, was implemented on Jan. 1.
The program allows the youth to set goals in the areas of spiritual, intellectual, physical and social areas.
