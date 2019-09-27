LEADING BLACK MEMBERS
Born: 1813
Died: April 16, 1908
Jane Elizabeth Manning James joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the fall of 1842, and moved to Nauvoo, Illinois where she served in the home of the Prophet Joseph Smith and Emma Hale Smith. According to her memoirs, during her time at the Smith home she was allowed to see the Urim and Thummim, the translators the prophet said he used to translate the Book of Mormon. On more than one occasion, James was offered to be adopted by the Smiths, and she could be sealed to them in a special ceremony written for her. She declined. After Joseph Smith was martyred, James served in the home of Brigham Young.
It was from his home that she married Isaac James. He was born a free man and was a convert to the church. They moved west and Jane became one of the first documented African American women to come to the Utah Territory. While her marriage to James lasted only a few years, Jane remained faithful to the church her entire life.
Throughout her life she would continue to ask if she could receive her endowments in the temple; she said she was turned down on several occasions. Finally, President Joseph F. Smith, being reminded of the desire of the Joseph Smith and his wife Emma, sealed James as an eternal servant to the Smiths in a special temple ceremony. Joseph F. Smith’s wife, Bethsheba acted as James’ proxy as she was not allowed in the temple. She was endowed by proxy in 1979 in the temple following the revelation through President Spencer W. Kimball that blacks could receive the priesthood.