The church would not call for another worldwide fast for another 20 years.
On Dec. 26, 2004, a tsunami triggered by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck Southeast Asia. The disaster killed more than 220,000 people across a dozen nations, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and India, according to the church.
In January of 2005, Gordon B. Hinckley, then president of the church, called on members worldwide to fast for the tsunami victims.
According to the church, the funds raised through the fast fueled emergency response and long-term assistance in the disaster zone.