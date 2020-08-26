BYU football 2020 fall camp

BYU sophomore quarterback Jaren Hall throws a pass during the 2020 Cougar fall camp.

Record: 1-2

Stats: 31-of-46 passing for 420 yards with 1 TD and no INT, 33 rushes for 143 yards with 3 TDs

Best win: 42-14 at Utah State

There is no question about just how athletic the sophomore quarterback is as he has been a two-sport star. When he is on the field, he can be dynamic both running the ball and passing which can be an exciting combo for an offensive coordinator to have at his disposal.

Arguably the biggest question mark facing Hall is durability, since he has suffered significant injuries during his career. Those have limited his opportunities on the field, which in turn may be a reason he hasn't yet been able to get the starting job.

Odds to be the starter: 5/1 (16.7%)

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!