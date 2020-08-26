Record: 1-2
Stats: 31-of-46 passing for 420 yards with 1 TD and no INT, 33 rushes for 143 yards with 3 TDs
Best win: 42-14 at Utah State
There is no question about just how athletic the sophomore quarterback is as he has been a two-sport star. When he is on the field, he can be dynamic both running the ball and passing which can be an exciting combo for an offensive coordinator to have at his disposal.
Arguably the biggest question mark facing Hall is durability, since he has suffered significant injuries during his career. Those have limited his opportunities on the field, which in turn may be a reason he hasn't yet been able to get the starting job.
Odds to be the starter: 5/1 (16.7%)