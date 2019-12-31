I never realized just how many Jason Aldean songs I knew until I was singing along to all 24 songs he performed during his July USANA Amphitheatre stop on his “Ride All Night Tour.”
Aldean played one country radio hit after another, ranging from his 2005 self-titled debut all the way through to his current album, titled “Rearview Town.” He even debuted a new song, “We Back,” from his late 2019 album release.
Two dozen songs is a much-deserved, hefty setlist for any concert-goer and country music fan anticipating live performances of all their favorite songs. The only drawback to that number is the lack of audience interaction time. Sure, Aldean moved seamlessly from hit song to hit song, but without any witty banter, stories or even the obligatory band introduction, there seemed to be a personal disconnect with the audience.
Regardless, Aldean presented a country concert filled with the perfect mix of rockin’ anthems and raucous drinkin’ songs.
— Jenn Durrant