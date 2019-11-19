A side sleeper his whole life, Jay Davis, of Pleasant Grove, said he hated pillows, and would stack them to try and get the support he wanted and needed. This frustration eventually lead him to creating the Pillow Cube: a 12x12 square that’s either 5 or 7 inches wide, depending on personal sleeping preference, made of high-rebound foam which is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, according to the Kickstarter site, and features a “silky smooth stretchy cover.”
“I’ve always just been like, man, there must be a better way to do this and make a better pillow,” Davis said.