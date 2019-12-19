Third Space Studios in Provo will be the hip place to be for Utah jazz fans Friday night.
That's not Utah Jazz as in Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic, mind you. No, we are talking Utah jazz in the form of music played by talented musicians Jack Wood, Joe Lano and Ray Smith. The trio will be performing a concert on Friday at Third Space Studios (247 W. Center Street, Provo) from 8-10 p.m.
Vocalist Wood is a BYU alum who is touted as being equally at home singing an up-tempo jazz number, a romantic ballad or a sensuous bossa nova while focusing mainly on the "Great American Songbook." He has opened for such artists as Sergio Mendes and Maureen McGovern, and also shared the stage with Nancy Wilson, Jack Jones, Barbara Morrison and Eddy Daniels, among others.
Lano is an acclaimed guitarist, arranger and orchestrator. He hails from Philadelphia and began performing in nightclubs with his own group when he was 12 years old. He has done stints on the road with artists such as Lena Horne, Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme, Nancy Wilson, Jimmy Smith, Jack Jones, Joe Williams and Henry Mancini.
Smith has been a central figure in Utah jazz circles for 40 years, and is well known for his saxophone expertise as well as his work at BYU with Synthesis and Q'd Up. He has assembled a prodigious jazz quartet to back up Wood's singing, including Steve Lindeman on organ and piano, Norbert Farkas on bass and Doug James on drums.
The musicians are also expecting a guest visit from vocalist Emily Floor, who will be visiting from New York City.
Cover charge for the show is $10. Payments can be made via Venmo to @Ray-Smith-75.
-- Doug Fox