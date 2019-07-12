According to Jennifer Durrant, the perfect accompaniment to almost anything at Jeff's Hot Rod Diner is a side of their iconic french fries. If you want to step things up a notch, though, you'll definitely want to check out their cheese fries: "(An) item that must be ordered when dining at Hot Rod's is the basket of seasoned, ooey gooey cheese fries. I'm not exactly sure what the peppery seasoning is on those fries, but my family just gobbles them up, especially when dunked in fry sauce."
Address: 175 E. Main St., Santaquin
Dining review: http://bit.ly/1lGyVe1