Jeffrey R. Holland, now a member of the Quorum of the Twelve of the LDS Church, was BYU's president from 1980 to 1989. He was 40 years old when he started his time as BYU's president.
Rather than focusing on changing the physical appearance of the campus, Holland focused on enhancing and improving programs already offered.
But that doesn't mean buildings weren't still constructed. The Crabtree Building was built during his time, and across the world, the BYU Jerusalem Center was founded under Holland's tenure.
Holland is a favorite speaker during many general conference sessions now, but back then, he was a favorite president to many women because he clarified that women could wear jeans and pants under the school's honor code.