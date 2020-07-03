This weekend, we celebrate Independence Day, also known as the Fourth of July.
It’s the day a bunch of colonial Brits told their government to bugger off because we were taking everything we built for ourselves and we were prepared to use force if necessary.
Three years before, we showed our willingness to use force by commandeering a ship owned by the British East India Co. (a private company despite the name) and dumping their tea into the harbor thus destroying a large amount of private property.
Eventually, law enforcement decided to step in. They brought their boomsticks and stood in lines like properly trained gentlemen of war and we hid behind trees and fired upon them while they retreated.
In the end, we Americans won the battle.
England did the math and realized that the war cost more than it was worth and eventually told its soldiers to sail across the pond and come home.
After the war, began the story of a new country where all white, male, property owners were created equal.
The United States of America first tried a system of government called the Articles of Confederation, but it ultimately failed because the states had too much power and the federal government had too little.
Simply put, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing, and history showed us that centuries ago.
Then, two warring factions of U.S. politicians fought over a new system of government. You had the Federalists (the big government guys) and the anti-Federalists (small government guys) and they argued day in and day out what the new law of the land should look like.
History shows us that the Federalists won that fight.
Most of the wins the anti-Federalists got out of the deal came in the form of amendments, and even those amendments didn’t go as far as the anti-federalists would have liked to have seen them go.
White, male, property owners were at the top of the food chain with Black and indigenous people near the bottom doing a lot of the physical labor, but that would change over time.
Our country went through multiple wars, elections and movements.
For example, there was the Suffrage Movement which gave women the right to vote through a combination of lobbying, petitioning, parades, pageants and demonstrations.
The women won.
We even had a Civil War where the Southern states decided they wanted to defect from the country and form their own nation over the issue of the states’ rights (to own slaves).
Our president at the time, Abraham Lincoln, said “No way, Lee,” and took the Southern states back by force and abolished slavery in the process.
The South lost.
Decades later folks like Martin Luther King Jr. took to the streets and used disruptive protests and the white violence those protests caused to garner news headlines and push the country toward giving Black men and women the right to vote so they could be equal players in the politics of our country like their white counterparts.
Even though Dr. King would be murdered, his movement won.
Decades after that, through a series of protests, lawsuits, and court battles, the LGBT community won the right to marriage specifically, and the culture wars generally.
Between all of these events, we punched a lot of Nazis in the face, went to war with dictatorial and fascist regimes both directly and indirectly, decided to inconvenience everybody by using the imperial system and started calling football “soccer” so we could call a different sport “football” instead. We even had some ranchers with Latter-day Saint ties take over a government building in the name of freedom a couple of years back where someone died as a result.
This is a fairly sophomoric retelling of America’s history and it leaves out way more than it includes, but I did it to illustrate a point.
To quote the show “Bojack Horseman,” “Time’s arrow neither stands still nor reverses,” says the character Joseph Sugarman. “It merely marches forward.”
The American story is one of oppressed people who consistently say, “Enough is enough,” And when their leaders don’t give them what they want, they demand it again and again and escalate until they get it.
Revolution and protest are more American than the fireworks launched over the weekend or the hot dogs on the grill.
The country was always built on the premise that everyone is created equal, but we have fallen devastatingly short of the ideal since our founding and every generation kicks and screams its way a little closer to that ideal.
The war, whether literal or cultural, is almost always fought between the comfortable and the uncomfortable with the comfortable saying, “This isn’t the right way to achieve your goals” and the uncomfortable pushing forward nonetheless to be turned into warm and fuzzy quote-card memes like Dr. King on the 18th of January.
Progress is slow and painful and fraught by setbacks created by both allies and opposition alike, but progress still happens. And although everyone is convinced that the next group of progressives are going to be the pseudo-human monster hoard that destroys the country, it still stands.
If those progress makers are monsters, they’re more like the vampires in “I Am Legend” and not the zombies from “The Walking Dead.”
Mistakes will be made along the way, and the path is littered with innocent victims. Today’s villains will be tomorrow’s heroes and today’s heroes are labeled as problematic. The different sides come pre-entrenched and change comes at a generational pace.
But it comes. It always comes.
At the end of the day, that’s the real lesson to take from Independence Day.