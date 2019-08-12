Jennete Killpack, of Springville, was convicted in 2005 of killing her 4-year-old adopted daughter by forcing the girl to drink excessive amounts of water, and sentenced in 2006 to one to 15 years in prison. Sometimes described as "water intoxication," the incident, which happened in 2002, caused the Cassandra Killpack's brain to swell and her lungs to fill with liquid. She eventually passed out, then died. Prosecutors said Jennete Killpack was punishing the girl for sneaking some Kool-Aid.
The incident led to the mother's conviction by a jury of child abuse homicide in October 2005. Killpack's husband, Richard, was acquitted of the same charge.
Six years after being sentenced to prison, Killpack was let out on parole.
The case drew national attention because of the controversial forms of child discipline connected to the girl's death, including water satiation punishments and holding therapy. After attorneys on both sides of the case and the Killpacks appeared on national TV shows, a judge restricted attorneys from speaking to the media or the public about the case.