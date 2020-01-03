The 2010-11 men’s basketball season was unlike anything that had ever been seen in Provo before as superstar Jimmer Fredette and his talented teammates took the Cougars to heights they hadn’t seen in decades.
Fredette wowed fans and basketball experts alike with his dazzling array of shots, including his willingness to launch from 25 or 30 feet from the basket. He poured in 28.9 points per game and was named 2011 National Player of the Year. After he scored 43 points in an upset of undefeated San Diego State, NBA superstar Kevin Durant tweeted: “Jimmer Fredette is the best scorer in the world!!”
BYU was ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation but the suspension of forward Brandon Davies due to Honor Code violations took a toll on the Cougars in the postseason. Fredette led BYU to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament but there the Cougars lost to Florida in overtime.