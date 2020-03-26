If you’ve ever been to Joe’s Café, you won’t be surprised this is at the top of the list. The café is only open for breakfast and lunch, each dish made with that extra bit of southern hospitality and charm. Whether you’re there for a burger or an omelet, you won’t be disappointed.
Location: 1126 S. State St., Orem
Yelp review: “I ate here for the first time today, and I LOVED it! Joe's friendly personality and enthusiasm for his food is contagious. Everyone was laughing and smiling. My French toast combo tasted Fantastic and was Huge. I will definitely be back. Thanks Joe! “ – Tiffany B.