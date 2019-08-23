Joe’s Café
Buy Now

Joe's Cafe in Orem serves mom-and-pop style food during breakfast and lunch hours.

Home-cookin’ is the specialty at Joe’s Café. The Joe of Joe’s Café regularly greets his customers personally before serving them their meals of omelets, grilled cheese and Belgian waffles.

Location: 1126 S. State St., Orem

Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!