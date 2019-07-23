Full movie: https://youtu.be/1xVw6PsSinI
IMDb: http://imdb.to/1SCWdBc
Directed by T.C. Christensen and distributed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, this film is a little less about the pioneers specifically, and more about the events leading up to their westward trek, including the early restoration and persecution of the Church itself.
Narrated by his mother, “Joseph Smith: Prophet of the Restoration” details the life of the Prophet Joseph Smith and the pivotal events in his life that lead to the establishment of the Church and eventually the journey of its members to the Salt Lake Valley. The film can be viewed on DVD or YouTube at the link above.