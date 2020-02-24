Metal mavens Judas Priest announced dates for their "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour" on Monday.
The 24-city tour will hit Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Oct. 11. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England. The band would go on to blaze heavy metal trails in the 1970s and '80s. The current touring band only includes two original members: lead singer Rob Halford and bassist Ian Hill.
The band is touring behind its most recent album, 2017's "Firepower," which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 -- the highest-charting album of Judas Priest's career.
The tour will begin on Sept. 9 in Maryland. The Salt Lake show falls in the tour's final week.
