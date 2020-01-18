As a part of the changes in the youth programs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the church announced in July it would incorporate the U.S. and Canada into its global For the Strength of Youth program.
The FSY program has been operating outside the United States for more than a decade under the direction of area presidencies and area leaders, according to a church press release. The new program is modeled after the Especially For Youth program, which has been operating for more than 40 years.