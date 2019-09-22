Kansas performed 22 songs in a two-hour, 10-minute performance at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake on Saturday night. Here's a setlist recap of the concert.

KANSAS

Pont Of Know Return Anniversary Tour

Eccles Theater

Sept. 21, 2019

Acoustic set

People of the South Wind

Hold On

Refugee

Lonely Wind

Main set

Cold Grey Morning

Two Cents Worth

The Wall

Song for America

Summer

Icarus - Borne on Wings of Steel

Miracles Out of Nowhere

Point of Know Return set

Point of Know Return

Paradox

The Spider

Portrait (He Knew)

Closet Chronicles

Lightning's Hand

Dust in the Wind

Sparks of the Tempest

Nobody's Home

Hopelessly Human

Encore

Carry On Wayward Son

Performance time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

