Kansas performed 22 songs in a two-hour, 10-minute performance at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake on Saturday night. Here's a setlist recap of the concert.
KANSAS
Pont Of Know Return Anniversary Tour
Eccles Theater
Sept. 21, 2019
Acoustic set
People of the South Wind
Hold On
Refugee
Lonely Wind
Main set
Cold Grey Morning
Two Cents Worth
The Wall
Song for America
Summer
Icarus - Borne on Wings of Steel
Miracles Out of Nowhere
Point of Know Return set
Point of Know Return
Paradox
The Spider
Portrait (He Knew)
Closet Chronicles
Lightning's Hand
Dust in the Wind
Sparks of the Tempest
Nobody's Home
Hopelessly Human
Encore
Carry On Wayward Son
Performance time: 2 hours, 10 minutes