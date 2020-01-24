Keith Grover
Keith Grover was selected by the Utah County Republican Party June 7, 2018, to fill a seat in the Utah Senate left vacant by Margaret Dayton. 

Senate District: 15 (Pleasant Grove, Vineyard, Lindon and Orem)

Party: Republican

Serves on: Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee, Retirement and Independent Entities Appropriations Subcommittee, Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee, Administrative Rules Review Committee, Senate Education Confirmation Committee, Senate Health and Human Services Confirmation Committee, Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Confirmation Committee, Senate Retirement and Independent Entities Confirmation Committee, Senate Education Committee, Senate Ethics Committee, Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee, Senate Retirement and Independent Entities Committee

Start of legislative service: 2007

Email: keithgrover@le.utah.gov

Profession: Administrator

