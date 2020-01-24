Keith Grover

Senate District: 15 (Pleasant Grove, Vineyard, Lindon and Orem)
Party: Republican
Serves on: Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee, Retirement and Independent Entities Appropriations Subcommittee, Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee, Administrative Rules Review Committee, Senate Education Confirmation Committee, Senate Health and Human Services Confirmation Committee, Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Confirmation Committee, Senate Retirement and Independent Entities Confirmation Committee, Senate Education Committee, Senate Ethics Committee, Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee, Senate Retirement and Independent Entities Committee
Start of legislative service: 2007
Email: keithgrover@le.utah.gov
Profession: Administrator