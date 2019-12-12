2019 Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas Concert press conference 01

Kelli O'Hara speaks at a press conference about the annual Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's Christmas Concert on Thursday morning, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City.

 Courtesy Cody Bell

This year's concert features Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas, who starred as John-Boy in the television series "The Waltons."

“This is the ultimate invitation,” O’Hara said. “The spiritual power is overwhelming.”