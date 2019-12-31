Kelly Charles Crabb died Oct. 27 at the age of 72
Crabb, who lived in Alpine, was a lawyer who specialized in sports and entertainment issues.
According to his obituary, he "worked on the broadcasting agreements and other projects for the local Olympic organizing committees in Salt Lake City, London and Rio de Janeiro. He also served as head international counsel to the Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee for the 2008 Summer Games. Kelly represented Paul McCartney, Dave Matthews and Charles Barkley, and performed services for NBA China and Major League Baseball in China. In 2004 he successfully represented American Paul Hamm, the Olympic all-around gymnastics champion. Other notable clients include; Mohammed Ali, Elizabeth Smart, and Dinesh D’Souza."