The annual Trunk or Treat event includes “boo-tifully” decorated trunks and plenty of candy.

Where: Ken Garff American Fork; 597 E. 1000 South, American Fork

When: 4-6 p.m., Oct. 31

More infohttps://facebook.com/events/759248867829917

