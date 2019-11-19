Headed by CEO Kendall Hulet, Provo-based company Cake Technologies takes on the issue of privacy with a mobile browser designed to collect the least amount of personal information possible.
“I think that people probably don’t realize how much other people know about what they’re doing online. And it’s kind of scary,” said Kendall Hulet, Cake CEO.
Read the full article at https://www.heraldextra.com/business/local/swipe-right-on-privacy-with-this-mobile-browser/article_95223c0b-8af1-512b-9225-e45ac9166d45.html.