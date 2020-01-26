House District: 48 (Orem, Provo)
Party: Republican
Serves on: Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittee, House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee, House Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Committee, Federalism Commission, Legislative Policy Summit, Legislative Water Development Commission
Email: Kevn Stratton does not provide an email address. You can send an email from his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KevenJStratton/
Start of legislative service: 2012
Profession: Attorney, businessman, farmer