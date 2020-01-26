Provo home to new police training tech 10
Utah Rep. Keven Stratton speaks to the media on Monday, April 18, 2016 in Provo. SPENSER HEAPS, Daily Herald

House District: 48 (Orem, Provo)

Party: Republican

Serves on: Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittee, House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee, House Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Committee, Federalism Commission, Legislative Policy Summit, Legislative Water Development Commission

Email: Kevn Stratton does not provide an email address. You can send an email from his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KevenJStratton/

Start of legislative service: 2012

Profession: Attorney, businessman, farmer