Kevin J Worthen has been BYU's president since 2014. Worthen was the advancement vice president before his appointment to the presidency post.
No new buildings have been constructed under Worthen's tenure, outside of housing facilities at Heritage Halls. However, Worthen has focused significantly more on the student experience than physical buildings.
The controversy between the Title IX and Honor Code Office started under his tenure and Worthen followed recommendations to split the two offices and adopt amnesty policies for women who were victims of sexual assault or abuse.
Worthen also instituted an office of experiential learning at the university to coordinate internships, volunteer opportunities and other means for students to apply their degrees while in school.