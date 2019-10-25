1. What was the biggest factor in BYU football beating No. 14 Boise State?
LLOYD: I thought the word that was repeated on few occasions by Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake in the postgame press conference was the most applicable: aggression. I felt like BYU had just been too passive in recent games, trying so hard to avoid big mistakes that it allowed opponents to dictate what happened on the field. The Cougars did an excellent job changing things up for this game and forcing the Broncos to be the ones to respond. Whether it was more blitzing from Dayan Ghanwoloku (the man is a beast when he is healthy) or going for it on fourth down plays, BYU certainly wasn’t passive. The Cougars weren’t perfect but they were better and it paid off with a big win.
DICKSON: I think the most important thing that BYU did against Boise State was make a winning play. It had been a while (USC on Sept. 14) and the Cougars lost two games (Toledo and South Florida) they were leading going into the fourth quarter. That quarterback sneak from the scrum formation only gained a yard, but I think it was the most important yard BYU has gained all season. Going forward, they have to believe they can make winning plays to secure the game.