The Cougar defense did well in the first half against Utah star running back Zack Moss but couldn't maintain that level of play. BYU will need Isaiah Kaufusi and Zayne Anderson to be playmakers to keep the Volunteers from getting rolling.
Edge: BYU
The Cougar defense did well in the first half against Utah star running back Zack Moss but couldn't maintain that level of play. BYU will need Isaiah Kaufusi and Zayne Anderson to be playmakers to keep the Volunteers from getting rolling.
Edge: BYU
Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.