3. What position group will be most on the spot against Washington this Saturday?
DICKSON: The BYU linebackers have been excellent so far. Not only are they making interceptions and tackles for loss but they have the kind of depth that allows for any number of guys to have an impact. Washington is just as athletic as USC but has an experienced quarterback. The Cougars ask a lot of their linebackers in pass coverage, and so far it has paid off. Washington will be a big test for this group.
LLOYD: I’m going to select the BYU offensive line, since the Huskies have shown that they still have a stingy defense. None of the first three Washington opponents were able to score more than 20 points and although that was enough for Cal to defeat the Huskies, I think BYU’s offense is going to need to do more. One of the big keys will be time of possession and having the Cougars be able to give the BYU defense enough time to recuperate. If BYU can create some running lanes for Ty’Son Williams and the other running backs, plus give Zach Wilson time to make smart throws, the Cougars will have a chance to get another home upset win.