2. What BYU position group will Hawaii test the most in the Hawaii Bowl?
DICKSON: We saw BYU lose a lot of battles in the trenches against San Diego State on both sides of the ball. I think if the Cougars are to be successful in Hawaii they will have to take care of business on the offensive line and get the running game going. On the defensive side, BYU will have to be disciplined and figure out a way to make quarterback Cole McDonald uncomfortable in the pocket.
LLOYD: The Rainbow Warriors love to throw the ball, so I’m going to take the obvious answer and point at the Cougar secondary as the unit that really has to step up. This Hawaii team is much improved over the team that visited Provo in 2018 and I think it will come in prepared to be patient and find holes if BYU tries to drop a lot of guys into coverage. The Cougar defensive backs need to be sharp both when the ball is in the air and in bringing guys to the ground so the BYU linebackers can be involved in both stopping the run and getting after the passer instead of just dropping into coverage.