2. What will be the key factor in a Cougar football victory against Utah State in Logan this weekend?
DICKSON: It’s pretty hard to ignore the brutal fourth quarters we’ve seen lately. BYU has been outscored 42-0 in the fourth in the past three games. But I think a fast start for the Cougars will be really beneficial against a Utah State team still reeling from a beatdown at Air Force. If BYU gets out to a two-score lead early, it will give the Cougars confidence and bring doubt to the Utah State sideline. Aggressive play calling on both sides of the ball could accomplish a fast start and make the Aggies play catch-up.
LLOYD: I think it is going to come down to finishing once again for BYU. This is a Cougar squad that has found itself in a lot of close games and I don’t think the Aggies are so good or so bad that this game will be one-sided in the fourth quarter. I see both teams having the pressure ramp up at the end, which is something BYU is certainly familiar with. Against Tennessee, USC and Boise State the Cougars had success in those moments while they failed at Toledo and USF. Look, it doesn’t matter when you score points in football. All that matters is that after 60 minutes of gametime (plus overtime, when necessary) you have more of them than the opponent. BYU has to come up with a way to finish strong because if it does, it wins.