1. What made the difference for BYU men’s basketball’s to get the win over Saint Mary’s?
DICKSON: Saint Mary’s is really good and put a lot of pressure on the BYU defense all game long. Down the stretch, the Cougars got three straight defensive stops. The game-winning shot was certainly exciting, but the BYU D came up big when the game was on the line and that’s encouraging.
LLOYD: I thought the Cougar resilience was absolutely the most crucial element of the game. I’ve had many BYU fans who told me that when the Cougars fell behind by eight points with under nine minutes left in the game, they were thinking at that point BYU was going to lose. But the players and coaches certainly didn’t feel that way. I’ve been a bit disappointed at how a Cougar team with this much experience has struggled at the end of a number of big games. This time, however, no matter what Saint Mary’s did, BYU always bounced back, up until the very end. The Cougars won the game with great defense and rallying to make the plays they had to make, which is what good teams do.