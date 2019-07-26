Head to the Town Center Plaza Splash Pad for the Highland Fling's annual Kids Night. This year the event will include the city's traditional bike race and the third annual Cardboard Challenge. Elementary age school kids can submit a creation made from cardboard and other recyclable materials -- with an animal theme.
This year, there will also be a balloon animal booth, face painting, food vendors and a water bottle rocket launch.
When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday (check-in for cardboard challenge is 6 p.m.)
Where: Town Center Splash Pad; 5400 W. Civic Center Dr., Highland
Cost: Bike Race, Rocket Building/Launches & Cardboard Challenge are free, face painting and food vendors will be available for purchase.