The Baby Bummy

The Baby Bummy, which comes in two sizes, is meant to fit over traditional diapers and creates a "seal" to prevent blowouts from exiting the diaper and going all over baby, baby's clothes, and mom or dad. The smaller size fits over newborn to size 2 diapers and the larger size fits over diapers size 3 and up. 

Kilee Haggard was understandably sick of her young children having diaper blowouts, especially in public. So, she decided to create and sell a mom-made, mom-approved invention: the Baby Bummy.

The Baby Bummy looks like a normal diaper, but it’s meant to fit over a regular diaper and has the addition of “baby bumpers,” which Haggard is patenting. Haggard explained the bumpers are a better quality elastic that creates a better seal, and there’s also a strong, durable Velcro to keep it in place.

“The moms that have been testing them ... they love it,” she said. “(The blowout) stays inside the Baby Bummy, which is a lot easier to clean up than to have to change their clothes, give them a bath.”

Click here to read the full story.