Kilee Haggard was understandably sick of her young children having diaper blowouts, especially in public. So, she decided to create and sell a mom-made, mom-approved invention: the Baby Bummy.
The Baby Bummy looks like a normal diaper, but it’s meant to fit over a regular diaper and has the addition of “baby bumpers,” which Haggard is patenting. Haggard explained the bumpers are a better quality elastic that creates a better seal, and there’s also a strong, durable Velcro to keep it in place.
“The moms that have been testing them ... they love it,” she said. “(The blowout) stays inside the Baby Bummy, which is a lot easier to clean up than to have to change their clothes, give them a bath.”