At Kneaders, you can order hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips, served with whole milk. If you are looking for a little more spice, you can also get Mexican spice hot chocolate, infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and cloves.
Online: http://order.kneaders.com/
Locations:
1384 E. State Road 92, Lehi
1484 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs
1960 N. State St., Orem
295 W. 1230 North, Provo
4833 Edgewood Dr. Suite 200, Provo
531 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork
Locations: Various locations throughout Utah County