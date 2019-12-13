At Kneaders, you can order hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips, served with whole milk. If you are looking for a little more spice, you can also get Mexican spice hot chocolate, infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and cloves.

Online: http://order.kneaders.com/

Locations:

1384 E. State Road 92, Lehi

1484 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs

1960 N. State St., Orem

295 W. 1230 North, Provo

4833 Edgewood Dr. Suite 200, Provo

531 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork

Locations: Various locations throughout Utah County