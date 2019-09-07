When Jeston Jacobson was 11 years old, he was entertaining himself by playing with dice. He would build the dice into little towers, then use other dice to knock them over. He enjoyed it so much he came up with actual rules, and shared it with his dad and some other family members and friends, who also enjoyed it.
Fast forward to the present day, and now 14-year-old Jeston’s tabletop game is a life-size lawn game, Knock ‘Em, and it’s available to purchase online.
The game consists of 17 “towers” that are set up in the shape of a cross, with one tower in the middle , with the other 16 towers in lines of four surrounding it. Each line of towers is a different color, and players have a soft ball in a corresponding color which they use to try and knock down other players’ towers.